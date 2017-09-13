New e-zine uses food to explore life

Editor of the new online publication and occasional printed zine Chips! Alix-Rose Cowie relates how conversations about food open up an avenue for sharing how we live our lives.

What is Chips!?

It's a quarterly publication - with a new issue every three months online and, occasionally, a published printed zine. Food is used as a theme to talk about things like culture, life, travel.

Why is writing about food a good way to open up conversation about other topics?

The food world can be pretentious, but everybody eats. We're interested in what food says about our lives. Nowhere is culture more apparent than at the table.

Through food, the first issue of Chips! touches on (however lightly) converting to Islam, parenting, adoption, travel, pop culture, history, immigration and gender roles.

Chips! is published by Studio H, designed by Kinsmen. I edit the zine and shoot the photo stories.