RECIPE: Peppermint Crisp ice-cream cake

Serves: 8-10

Difficulty: A little effort

Time: 1 hour plus extra for freezing

Ingredients:

1 packet tennis biscuits, crushed

90ml (6 tbsp) melted butter

1 x 485g can caramel treat

Good pinch of salt

2 litres good quality vanilla ice cream

7.5ml (1½ tsp) peppermint essence

300g peppermint crisp chocolate, broken into small pieces, to serve

Method:

1) Turn the base of a 22cm loose-bottomed cake pan over and line with a piece of greaseproof paper 2cm wider than the base. Place in the pan so that the paper sticks out of the bottom. This will make it easier to transfer from the pan.

2) Make a collar out of greaseproof paper for a rim a few cm higher than the rim of the cake pan. Brush with butter which allows the paper to stick to the pan and place in the freezer.

3) Mix the crushed biscuits with the butter and press into the bottom of the cake pan and return pan to the freezer.