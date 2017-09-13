RECIPE: Peppermint Crisp ice-cream cake
A frozen twist on one of South Africa's all-time favourite sweet treats: Peppermint Crisp tart
Serves: 8-10
Difficulty: A little effort
Time: 1 hour plus extra for freezing
Ingredients:
1 packet tennis biscuits, crushed
90ml (6 tbsp) melted butter
1 x 485g can caramel treat
Good pinch of salt
2 litres good quality vanilla ice cream
7.5ml (1½ tsp) peppermint essence
300g peppermint crisp chocolate, broken into small pieces, to serve
Method:
1) Turn the base of a 22cm loose-bottomed cake pan over and line with a piece of greaseproof paper 2cm wider than the base. Place in the pan so that the paper sticks out of the bottom. This will make it easier to transfer from the pan.
2) Make a collar out of greaseproof paper for a rim a few cm higher than the rim of the cake pan. Brush with butter which allows the paper to stick to the pan and place in the freezer.
3) Mix the crushed biscuits with the butter and press into the bottom of the cake pan and return pan to the freezer.
4) Soften the caramel treat in a bowl over hot water, then whisk in the salt and half the ice cream. Spread the caramel mixture on top of the biscuit base and freeze for at least 2 hours.
5) Mix the peppermint essence with the remaining ice cream. Spoon over the caramel layer. Cover with cling film and freeze for at least 6 hours.
6) When ready to serve, loosen the pan, turn it over and remove the base. Gently peel off the paper and transfer to a serving platter. Remove the paper collar, sprinkle over the peppermint crisp and serve.
