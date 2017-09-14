Joburg Insta-spots: trendy places to grab a drink - & a new profile picture

THE LIVING ROOM, MABONENG

Fresh, open and vibey are all words that immediately spring to mind when you think of The Living Room, one of Maboneng’s coolest hangouts.

A unique blend of urban and eco, this bar and restaurant is located on the rooftop of the Main Change Building and boasts views across the city that will take your photos to new heights.

And while the view is undeniably ‘grammable, it’s the ‘living’ part of this hip spot that is truly breathtaking – no ﬁlter needed. The vertical gardens make the perfect backdrop for any picture and the large ferns and ﬁcus plants are a welcome companion to the metal skyline.