Joburg Insta-spots: trendy places to grab a drink - & a new profile picture
Up your social media game by snapping a couple of pics at these vibey eateries
While delicious drinks, great music and fantastic company are all huge factors when selecting your next spot for a drink or two, there’s no denying the appeal of stopping in somewhere that isn’t just pretty, but also picture perfect.
Searching for the trendiest spots in town to get those hearts pumping, we’ve put together our favourite Instagram-worthy venues for after-work drinks.
THE LIVING ROOM, MABONENG
Fresh, open and vibey are all words that immediately spring to mind when you think of The Living Room, one of Maboneng’s coolest hangouts.
A unique blend of urban and eco, this bar and restaurant is located on the rooftop of the Main Change Building and boasts views across the city that will take your photos to new heights.
And while the view is undeniably ‘grammable, it’s the ‘living’ part of this hip spot that is truly breathtaking – no ﬁlter needed. The vertical gardens make the perfect backdrop for any picture and the large ferns and ﬁcus plants are a welcome companion to the metal skyline.
BRIAN LARA RUM EATERY, LINDEN
You’ll struggle to get a table at Brian Lara Rum Eatery if you haven’t booked well in advance.
Filled with quirky beach decor (think bright Moroccan tiles, old-fashioned lampshades, and boats acting as the ceiling) you’ll be spoilt for choice when you’re looking to take the perfect selﬁe – and that’s before you’ve even stumbled upon the giant "Ice Cream Warehouse" neon sign that greets you just outside the bathrooms.
Be sure to clear that memory card before you go – you’re going to need the space.
PERRON, ILLOVO
Aptly known as the heart of Mexican appreciation, Perron bustles with good times and has many opportunities for incredible photos.
The bright pink and blue walls, beautiful decorations and incredible drinks (be sure not to miss out on the frozen margaritas) are all begging to be photographed, and if you’re celebrating a special occasion (say, Friday, for example) then you can grab a sombrero off the wall and pretend that every day is a carnival. Ándele, ándele!
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
