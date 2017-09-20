How to make summery cocktails that aren't sickly sweet

Apart from Cosmopolitans and anything containing limoncello, cocktails are rarely revolting, but there's no doubt that they come into their own in warmer weather.

You might have a hot toddy, but winter is more about alcohol straight up (schnapps, whisky on a small rock, red wine). Spring and summer are when fizzy, fruity, zesty, herby additions feel right.

The trick, of course, is to keep things unsickening. The fatal flaw with warm-weather cocktails is too much sugar, so often resulting in concoctions which bring back unwanted memories of that 1980s nightmare, Esprit.

Here are my two favourites for the cocktail-strewn months ahead: