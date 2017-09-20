RECIPE: Monkeygland rump steak kebabs

Makes: 6 kebabs

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1kg rump steak with good layer of fat

Marinade:

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, mashed

250ml (1 cup) hot fruit chutney

250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce

15ml (1 tbsp) apple cider or malt vinegar

45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

15ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar

5ml-10ml (1-2 tsp) hot chilli sauce (optional)

Good pinch of salt

Method:

1) Slice the rump into 1cm thick strips.

2) Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until translucent. Add the garlic and fry for a minute. Add the remaining marinade ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened.

3) Coat the rump strips in of the marinade and leave to marinate for at least an hour.

4) Thread the strips onto kebab sticks (if using wooden sticks, soak them in water first).

5) Braai over medium coals, basting and turning regularly. Warm up the reserved sauce and serve with the kebabs.