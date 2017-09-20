RECIPE: Monkeygland rump steak kebabs
These posh beef kebabs are sure to be a hit at your next braai
Makes: 6 kebabs
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Ingredients:
1kg rump steak with good layer of fat
Marinade:
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, mashed
250ml (1 cup) hot fruit chutney
250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce
15ml (1 tbsp) apple cider or malt vinegar
45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
15ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar
5ml-10ml (1-2 tsp) hot chilli sauce (optional)
Good pinch of salt
Method:
1) Slice the rump into 1cm thick strips.
2) Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until translucent. Add the garlic and fry for a minute. Add the remaining marinade ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened.
3) Coat the rump strips in of the marinade and leave to marinate for at least an hour.
4) Thread the strips onto kebab sticks (if using wooden sticks, soak them in water first).
5) Braai over medium coals, basting and turning regularly. Warm up the reserved sauce and serve with the kebabs.
