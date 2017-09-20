RECIPE: Boerewors, potato & tomato stew
Who said boerewors was only for braaing? This recipe turns SA's favourite sausage into a hearty stew
Serves: 4-6
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
500g thick boerewors
10ml (2 tsp) sunflower oil
1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
About 3 medium tomatoes, skins removed and chopped
2 peppercorns
1 bay leaf
5ml (1 tsp) light brown sugar
5ml (1 tsp) brown vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) Worcestershire sauce
100ml tomato paste
200ml beef stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 potatoes, peeled and quartered
Method:
1. Cut the boerewors into 3cm pieces.
2. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan and fry the boerewors until browned. Add the onion and sauté for a few minutes until soft.
3. Add the tomatoes, peppercorns, bay leaf, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, stock and seasoning.
4. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the potatoes and simmer for another 25 minutes or until cooked.
