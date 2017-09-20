RECIPE: Boerewors, potato & tomato stew

Method:

1. Cut the boerewors into 3cm pieces.

2. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan and fry the boerewors until browned. Add the onion and sauté for a few minutes until soft.

3. Add the tomatoes, peppercorns, bay leaf, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, stock and seasoning.

4. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the potatoes and simmer for another 25 minutes or until cooked.