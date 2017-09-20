Food

RECIPE: Boerewors, potato & tomato stew

Who said boerewors was only for braaing? This recipe turns SA's favourite sausage into a hearty stew

20 September 2017 - 16:26 By PHINAH MASHEGO
Boerewors, potato & tomato stew.
Boerewors, potato & tomato stew.
Image: Christoph Hoffmann.

Serves: 4-6

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

500g thick boerewors

10ml (2 tsp) sunflower oil

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

About 3 medium tomatoes, skins removed and chopped

2 peppercorns

1 bay leaf

5ml (1 tsp) light brown sugar

5ml (1 tsp) brown vinegar

5ml (1 tsp) Worcestershire sauce

100ml tomato paste

200ml beef stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 potatoes, peeled and quartered

RECIPE: Lamb & vegetable potjie

A mouthwatering stew to slow-cook over the coals when you're catering for a crowd
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Method:

1. Cut the boerewors into 3cm pieces.

2. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan and fry the boerewors until browned. Add the onion and sauté for a few minutes until soft.

3. Add the tomatoes, peppercorns, bay leaf, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, stock and seasoning.

4. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the potatoes and simmer for another 25 minutes or until cooked.

Most read

  1. iPhone X will be most expensive smartphone sold in SA Lifestyle
  2. Fikile Mbalula on being the 'Minister of Social Media' The Edit
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2017 Emmy Awards Fashion & Beauty
  4. I focus on my legs & bum: K Naomi dishes on her gym routine Health & Sex
  5. You're my worst mistake: radio host's memoir tackles adoption trauma Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park
Chef Benny shares his kitchen hacks
X