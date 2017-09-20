RECIPE: Summer herb-roasted chicken cooked over the coals
For Sunday lunch SA-style, try this tasty roast from the 'Weber Classics' braai cookbook
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Braaiing time: 1¼–1½ hours
Special equipment: butcher’s twine, instant-read thermometer
Herb butter:
2 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
1 garlic clove, crushed or finely chopped
1/8 tsp coarse sea salt or rock salt
1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Other ingredients:
1 whole chicken, 1.8–2.2 kg, neck, giblets, and any excess fat, removed
1 lemon, cut into quarters
3 sprigs fresh thyme
2 garlic cloves, smashed
Method:
1. Prepare the braai for indirect cooking over medium heat 180°–230°C.
2. Mix the herb butter ingredients.
3. Gently lift the skin from the chicken breast meat and the thighs, taking care not to cause any tears. Distribute half the butter under the skin on the breast and thigh meat and the other half over the skin.
4. Insert the lemon quarters into the chicken’s cavity, squeezing them gently as you do, along with the thyme and the garlic.
5. Tie the drumsticks together with butcher’s twine:
- Step 1: Wrap a piece of butcher’s twine under and around the drumsticks, cross it in the middle, and pull the ends to draw the drumsticks together.
- Step 2: Cross the twine above the drumsticks and tie a knot. This will hold the chicken in a compact shape and help the meat to cook more evenly.
- Step 3: Fold the wing tips behind the chicken’s back.
6. Braai the chicken over indirect medium heat, with the lid closed, until the juices run clear and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh (not touching the bone) registers 70°–75°C, about 1¼–1½ hours.
7. Remove from the braai and leave to rest for 10–15 minutes (the internal temperature will rise 5–10°C during this time). Cut the chicken into pieces. Serve warm.
• Recipe and photo from 'Weber Classics: The Ultimate Braai Book' by Jamie Purviance.
