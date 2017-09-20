Competition
Your speedy recipe could win you a share of R10k!
There are brilliant prizes up for grabs with the Sunday Times Goodlife Gautrain Taste Experience
The Gautrain gives you access to the best local restaurants, including possibly your favourite food destination of all … your very own kitchen!
Swap those wasted hours in traffic for a quick commute on the Gautrain and spend the time you've saved experimenting in the kitchen.
Come up with a speedy dish that can be whipped up in less than 60 minutes, enter your original recipe and you could win your share of more than R10,000 in prizes.
If your recipe is selected as one of our top 10 favourites, you'll be invited to recreate your dish for a host of celebrity judges at a cook-out at the Discovery HealthyFood Studio in Sandton, Johannesburg.
The three dishes that are awarded the most points by the judges will win amazing prizes.
PRIZES UP FOR GRABS
- First place: R7,000 cash.
- Second place: R2,000 cash.
- Third place: R1,000 cash.
Each of the winners will be mentioned in an article in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine. They'll also receive a trophy and a hamper containing a Sunday Times lunch box and cookbook, a copy of Taste magazine, a preloaded Gautrain card, wine and a personalised apron.
MEET THE JUDGES
Hilary Biller, Sunday Times Food editor
Yvette Harmse, Prue Leith Chefs Academy
David Williams, Gautrain Radisson Blu
Tshepo Kgobe, Gautrain Management Agency
Benny Masekwameng, celebrity chef
HOW TO ENTER
Simply e-mail your original, South African recipe to duplessisT@tisoblackstar.co.za, with the words 'Gautrain Taste Experience' in the subject line, by Friday, September 29 2017.
WATCH: Celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng shares some time-saving kitchen hacks
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- This competition is open only to residents of South Africa aged 18 years or over. Proof of age, identity and eligibility may be requested.
- The entered recipe must be the entrant's own original recipe.
- All entries must be received by September 29 2017. Tiso Blackstar Group may, by notice, extend this closing date.
- Only one entry per person will be accepted. Entry is free and no purchase is necessary.
- Late, illegible or incomplete entries will not be accepted. Tiso Blackstar Group accepts no responsibility for participants failing to connect to the provided e-mail address or for late or lost entries due to any problem, technical or otherwise. Proof of transmission is not proof of receipt.
- Contestants will be chosen based on their recipes by Tiso Blackstar Group's guest judges in accordance with the criteria set out in our communication. The judges' decisions will be final.
- Events may occur that render the competition itself or the awarding of the prize impossible due to reasons beyond Tiso Blackstar Group's reasonable control. Accordingly, Tiso Blackstar Group may, at its discretion, vary or amend the competition. Entrants agree that Tiso Blackstar Group cannot be held liable for such changes.
- By entering the competition, all entrants agree to participate in publicity if required and to the publication of their names on Tiso Blackstar Group's websites and in any other media and promotional materials.
- By entering the competition, all entrants also give Tiso Blackstar Group the right to publish their recipes online and in print in perpetuity. Tiso Blackstar Group will own the copyright and all other intellectual property rights to all recipes entered into the competition.
- The cook-off will take place on Thursday, October 26 2017, at the Discovery Vitality HealthyFood Studio in Sandton, Johannesburg.
- Selected contestants that do not reside in Johannesburg will have return flights from their city of residence and one night's accommodation booked and paid for by the organisers. This offer is only applicable to the selected contestants and is not transferable. Any additional name changes or flight changes will be for the account of the contestant.
