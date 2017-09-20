Your speedy recipe could win you a share of R10k!

If your recipe is selected as one of our top 10 favourites, you'll be invited to recreate your dish for a host of celebrity judges at a cook-out at the Discovery HealthyFood Studio in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The three dishes that are awarded the most points by the judges will win amazing prizes.

PRIZES UP FOR GRABS

First place: R7,000 cash.

Second place: R2,000 cash.

Third place: R1,000 cash.

Each of the winners will be mentioned in an article in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine. They'll also receive a trophy and a hamper containing a Sunday Times lunch box and cookbook, a copy of Taste magazine, a preloaded Gautrain card, wine and a personalised apron.