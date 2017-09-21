RECIPE: Chakalaka cheese puffs

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

240g (2 cups) cake flour

15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder

5ml (1 tsp) salt

Cayenne pepper

5ml (1 tsp) mustard powder

400g can of chakalaka

500ml (2 cups) grated cheddar cheese

1 egg

Oil

125ml (½ cup) milk

Butter

Method:

1) Sift cake flour with baking powder, salt, a dash of cayenne pepper and mustard powder. Add cheddar cheese and a drained can of chakalaka. Mix well.

2) Beat 1 egg with milk and 20ml (4 tsp) oil. Fold this into the chakalaka mixture (don't overmix).

3) Half-fill the sprayed openings of a 12-hole muffin tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for about 20 minutes.

4) Serve warm with lots of butter.