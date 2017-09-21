RECIPE: Chakalaka cheese puffs
Similar to a savoury muffin, these nibbles would be great as padkos, popped into a lunch box or served for brunch
21 September 2017 - 09:37
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
240g (2 cups) cake flour
15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder
5ml (1 tsp) salt
Cayenne pepper
5ml (1 tsp) mustard powder
400g can of chakalaka
500ml (2 cups) grated cheddar cheese
1 egg
Oil
125ml (½ cup) milk
Butter
Method:
1) Sift cake flour with baking powder, salt, a dash of cayenne pepper and mustard powder. Add cheddar cheese and a drained can of chakalaka. Mix well.
2) Beat 1 egg with milk and 20ml (4 tsp) oil. Fold this into the chakalaka mixture (don't overmix).
3) Half-fill the sprayed openings of a 12-hole muffin tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for about 20 minutes.
4) Serve warm with lots of butter.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE