RECIPE: Mealie pap tomato pesto tart
Possibly the easiest Italian tart you'll ever make, this one ditches the fiddly pastry in favour of a tasty mealie meal crust. Short on time? Cheat and use ready-made pesto for the topping instead of making your own
Serves: 6
Basil pesto:
500ml (2 cups) basil leaves
80ml (1/3 cup) pine nuts, walnuts or almonds
3 cloves of garlic, chopped
125ml (½ cup) olive oil
125ml (½ cup) grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
Crust:
250g instant mealie meal
45ml (3 tbsp) parmesan cheese
Topping:
4-6 large ripe red tomatoes, thickly sliced
A few chives, finely sliced
Freshly grated parmesan cheese
Method:
1. Make the pesto by combining basil and nuts in a food processor. Add the garlic and process again. With the machine running slowly, add the olive oil and then the parmesan cheese. Season and set aside.
2. Make the mealie meal as per package instructions, adding 45ml of parmesan.
3. Press the mealie meal into a 23cm baking dish.
4. Spread with pesto and top with tomato slices. Sprinkle with chives and more parmesan and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.
5. Slice and serve warm.
