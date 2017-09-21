RECIPE: Mealie pap tomato pesto tart

Serves: 6

Basil pesto:

500ml (2 cups) basil leaves

80ml (1/3 cup) pine nuts, walnuts or almonds

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

125ml (½ cup) olive oil

125ml (½ cup) grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Crust:

250g instant mealie meal

45ml (3 tbsp) parmesan cheese

Topping:

4-6 large ripe red tomatoes, thickly sliced

A few chives, finely sliced

Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Method:

1. Make the pesto by combining basil and nuts in a food processor. Add the garlic and process again. With the machine running slowly, add the olive oil and then the parmesan cheese. Season and set aside.

2. Make the mealie meal as per package instructions, adding 45ml of parmesan.

3. Press the mealie meal into a 23cm baking dish.

4. Spread with pesto and top with tomato slices. Sprinkle with chives and more parmesan and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.

5. Slice and serve warm.