RECIPE: Spicy pineapple salsa

This piquant fruit salsa is particularly good served with braaied chicken, pork or fish

21 September 2017 - 11:05 By Hilary Biller
Spicy pineapple salsa.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 large pineapple, peeled and diced

English cucumber, skin on, finely diced

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 red chilli, seeded and finely sliced

45ml (3 tbsp) white vinegar

30ml (2 tbsp) lime or lemon juice

30ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh coriander

80ml (1/3 cup) sunflower oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1) Combine the pineapple, cucumber, onion, chilli, vinegar, lime juice, coriander and oil in a bowl.

2) Season to taste and toss to mix well. Serve at room temperature.

