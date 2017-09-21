RECIPE: Spicy pineapple salsa

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 large pineapple, peeled and diced

English cucumber, skin on, finely diced

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 red chilli, seeded and finely sliced

45ml (3 tbsp) white vinegar

30ml (2 tbsp) lime or lemon juice

30ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh coriander

80ml (1/3 cup) sunflower oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1) Combine the pineapple, cucumber, onion, chilli, vinegar, lime juice, coriander and oil in a bowl.

2) Season to taste and toss to mix well. Serve at room temperature.