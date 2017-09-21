RECIPE: Spicy pineapple salsa
This piquant fruit salsa is particularly good served with braaied chicken, pork or fish
21 September 2017 - 11:05
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 large pineapple, peeled and diced
English cucumber, skin on, finely diced
1 small red onion, finely diced
1 red chilli, seeded and finely sliced
45ml (3 tbsp) white vinegar
30ml (2 tbsp) lime or lemon juice
30ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh coriander
80ml (1/3 cup) sunflower oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1) Combine the pineapple, cucumber, onion, chilli, vinegar, lime juice, coriander and oil in a bowl.
2) Season to taste and toss to mix well. Serve at room temperature.
