Gastro-pub serves up old-school British bar snacks with lots of oomph

“When I moved to Cape Town in 2000, what I missed about the UK was the pub scene, the gastro-pub culture, hanging out in a place that was comfortable and casual, but where you could still eat great food.”

With fellow Brit, Matt Manning, as consultant chef, The Crazy Horse menu is a short collection of British classics, starting off with a selection of bar snacks available all day.

Forget tapas, these are old-school pub snacks with plenty of oomph that will get you through the big match together with a pint from the wide selection on tap. The scotch egg is rich with meat and black pudding, egg yolk runny and luscious. The pork scratchings are crunchy crispy crackling dipped in a home-made mustard mayo, and the cauliflower cheese bites are superb.

Lunch is a short selection of specials, including the pie of the day with mash and gravy. This may sound humdrum, but with good meat slow-cooked to melting tenderness the pie is made even better with the rare find of made-from-scratch gravy: meat juices reduced overnight for concentrated flavour and thickened, it’s worth splashing generously over the velvet smooth mash.