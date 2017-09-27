Brixton joins high street elite with modern mixed-use space, 29 Chiswick

His philosophy is also to compost waste and recycle and reuse where possible.

"I always say that if both parties feel they're getting a fair deal then you have the best deal," says Du Preez, who's a hands-on owner.

Above the restaurant are Chapman's studio and the second storey of a two-bedroom apartment for rent.

The floors are steel-frame structures that include corrugated polycarbonate cladding for cost-effective thermal regulation. The glassed northern side of the studio and apartments optimise natural light.

It's the mixed-use model of a centralised space to live, work and eat in, Chapman says.

"The building glows in the dark but it doesn't tick off our neighbours. We've adopted a very democratic process in the building of 29 Chiswick," he says.

The next steps for development will involve collaboration with local property owners.

Chapman says this allows different visions to be realised and a unique character for a reimagined Brixton to emerge.

Already on the cards is the relocation of Whippet Cycling Co from Maboneng and the establishment of Du Preez's bike rental business and cycling school.

All are boons to rethinking the employment crisis and jump-starting economies.

29 Chiswick is multidimensional, appropriate and responsive to current urban needs - not bad for what started as a quest for an excellent cup of coffee.