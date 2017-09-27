Click-to-doorstep: The Vegbox Company delivers farm produce to KZN Midlands locals

Following the success of its autumn event in April, Eastvale Farm in Rosetta, near Mooi River, will now host a Spring Food Fayre.

The date to diarise is October 7, when the farm gates will open at 10am for a feast of cooking demonstrations, food stalls and live music, all in a beautiful pastoral setting.

The fair is a spin-off of Eastvale owner Liz Williams's The Vegbox Company, which supplies mouthwatering goodies - vegetables, meat, cheeses, nuts, fresh juices, you name it - to your door, or a drop-off point near you, on a weekly basis.

Everything that is available each week appears on the company's website. All you have to do is browse through the list of items, choose what you want from an ever-growing range of produce, check out, and The Vegbox Company handles the rest.

All produce is locally sourced, which helps those who support Liz to lower their carbon footprint, something which is close to her heart.

By hosting the fair, Eastvale gives its suppliers the opportunity to promote what they have to offer, as well as giving you, the consumer, the chance to meet those toiling in the soil to bring you the freshest of fresh produce.

One of the highlights of this year's fair will be the lunchtime harvest table, which will feature dishes made with the produce of those who supply The Vegbox Company. This way you get a real taste of what you can look forward to in your weekly box of treats.

