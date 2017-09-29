Let them eat cake: 3 of Joburg's best patisseries
Who doesn’t love a decadent pastry? Here's where to head to enjoy some of the best baked goods in town
PATACHOU
With their original Patachou store in Rivonia, Frenchmen, Hugues Patachou and Laurent Choukroun, opened their Parktown North branch in March this year, and they say the response has been amazing. So much so, that they opened a third branch in Kyalami Corner two months ago.
“Our top-selling products are our traditional chocolate and vanilla eclairs. We also sell a lot of croissants, canelés (using a unique recipe from Bordeaux) and traditional French baguettes,” says Hugues.
What makes their pastries so good? Laurent is a French-trained pastry chef who has worked at top pastry houses in Paris, while Hugues has more than 15 years’ experience in the luxury industry, having worked for Dior and the Richemont Group in Paris and Geneva.
Both of them have a passion for food and this shines through in the exquisite pastries they produce.
THE PATISSERIE
The Patisserie, an old favourite in the Illovo Post Office Centre, has had cake fans flocking to it for more than a decade.
With decor reminiscent of a Parisian coffee shop, you’ll find diners nibbling on macaroons, petits fours, or something more substantial like fluffy scrambled eggs, quiches or pies.
You can also buy whole cakes, like Red Velvet Cheesecake, to take away, as well as tarts and biscuits.
GLENDA'S
Glenda Lederle honed her skills at The Patisserie for many years before selling and moving to Plettenberg Bay to start a restaurant there. She then travelled the world, gaining experience in New York, London and Berlin, and used all of this knowledge to open Glenda’s in Hyde Park in 2016.
And Joburg diners are clearly very appreciative. Besides more substantial meals, visitors flock to purchase a wide selection of pastries at her patisserie and takeaway section called the Dotty Choux.
Choose from sweet and savoury choux, tarts and cakes (salted caramel popcorn cake anyone?), filled rolls and her lip-smacking pies.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE