Let them eat cake: 3 of Joburg's best patisseries

What makes their pastries so good? Laurent is a French-trained pastry chef who has worked at top pastry houses in Paris, while Hugues has more than 15 years’ experience in the luxury industry, having worked for Dior and the Richemont Group in Paris and Geneva.

Both of them have a passion for food and this shines through in the exquisite pastries they produce.

THE PATISSERIE

The Patisserie, an old favourite in the Illovo Post Office Centre, has had cake fans flocking to it for more than a decade.

With decor reminiscent of a Parisian coffee shop, you’ll find diners nibbling on macaroons, petits fours, or something more substantial like fluffy scrambled eggs, quiches or pies.

You can also buy whole cakes, like Red Velvet Cheesecake, to take away, as well as tarts and biscuits.