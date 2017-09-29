The Greedy Buddha has supersized their little plates of heaven

What they do tell you is that their tasting menus are their claim to fame and can include delightful treats like five-spice confit duck pancakes, crispy roasted pork belly on smoked potato purée, chilli chicken steamed wontons or tempura seven-spice prawn tails.

There are varying set options to choose from. For R209 per person, for example, you get a teeny espresso cup of soup, two "Classics" that could include Dim Sum or tempura brinjal, three "Signatures", a half portion of Bang Bang Noodles and - if you have the room - a dessert. For R20 more you get the deluxe option.

This tapas-style style of eating means the grass is never greener, you can have your coriander cake and eat it and you never have to say: "I'm sorry, can I just have a taste."

But greedy is as greedy does and apparently The Greedy Buddha got enough requests for man-size portions to persuade owner Jess Watts to supersize things, overhaul his signature mains and add 11 new items to the menu, all available on big plates for real men.

We tried - in more prudent portions - crispy pork belly and prawn tails with a cauliflower puree that bore no relation to banting; flame-grilled baby chicken with a peanut "satay" sauce; and what could easily be two Oscar-winning fish dishes: kingklip on a coconut and herb risotto with a curry cream and a miso charred salmon sitting on a wizard-of-Oz green wasabi pea puree.

We were a table of seven and try as we might we could not settle on a winner - the jury was well and truly hung, which means keep hedging your bets and go for lots of little plates of heaven. Budai is right behind you.