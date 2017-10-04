RECIPE: Feta & spinach pie (Spanakotiropita)

Makes: 1 pie

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh dill, finely chopped

750g fresh spinach, rinsed and chopped

300g feta, crumbled

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

20ml (4tsp) ground nutmeg

3 sheets phyllo pastry

60ml (1/4 cup) melted butter

Method:

1) Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2) Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the onion and dill for a minute. Set aside.

3) Blanch the spinach in a pot of boiling water for 3 minutes, then drain, squeezing out as much liquid as possible.

4) Place spinach in a bowl with the onion, feta, eggs, pepper and nutmeg and mix well.

5) Brush each sheet of phyllo pastry with butter and use to line a greased or sprayed 20cm baking pan, draping the excess pastry over the sides.

6) Spoon the spinach mixture into the base of the pie and fold over the pastry to enclose the filling. Brush with the remaining butter and bake until golden and crispy, about 30 minutes.