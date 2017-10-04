RECIPE: Feta & spinach pie (Spanakotiropita)
Turn vegetarian mezze into a main course with this supersized version of spanakopita (mini spinach-and-feta stuffed phyllo triangles)
Makes: 1 pie
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh dill, finely chopped
750g fresh spinach, rinsed and chopped
300g feta, crumbled
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
20ml (4tsp) ground nutmeg
3 sheets phyllo pastry
60ml (1/4 cup) melted butter
Method:
1) Preheat the oven to 180°C.
2) Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the onion and dill for a minute. Set aside.
3) Blanch the spinach in a pot of boiling water for 3 minutes, then drain, squeezing out as much liquid as possible.
4) Place spinach in a bowl with the onion, feta, eggs, pepper and nutmeg and mix well.
5) Brush each sheet of phyllo pastry with butter and use to line a greased or sprayed 20cm baking pan, draping the excess pastry over the sides.
6) Spoon the spinach mixture into the base of the pie and fold over the pastry to enclose the filling. Brush with the remaining butter and bake until golden and crispy, about 30 minutes.
