Sip on some 'Giggle Water' at this Joburg speakeasy

From owning bars in Prague, Melville and San Francisco to opening Lenin’s Vodka Bar and SoMa Art Space in Maboneng, this isn’t Roman Slepica’s first rodeo.

Slepica is now also the owner of the Blind Tiger Cafe in Parkview, a 1920s-inspired speakeasy that leads onto an outdoor terrace restaurant serving traditional California cafe cuisine.

Slepica is a Parkview local and grew up in the neighbourhood too, so it’s fair to say things have come full circle for him.

We chat with him to ﬁnd out more.

What has changed since you first opened in June?

It’s still really early days for us, so we have so many things we’d like to do. We just built a deck on the side of the main bar area and once our outdoor terrace ﬂoor is completed in the next few weeks, those areas will be perfect for summer.

We plan to open for Sunday brunch sometime soon, with a special brunch-only menu, so watch this space.