RECIPE: Spanish chicken stew
Paprika and chorizo give this tomato-based chicken stew an exotic edge
09 October 2017 - 11:56
Serves: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
5ml (1 tsp) olive oil
100g chorizo, sliced
1 large onion, chopped
8 small garlic cloves, peeled
8 chicken thighs
10ml (2 tsp) smoked paprika
50g tomato paste
250ml (1 cup) passata or 1 can chopped tomatoes
500ml chicken stock
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
1 yellow pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick pot and fry the chorizo on high for 2-3 minutes.
2. Add the onion and garlic and fry until tender.
3. Add the chicken and brown.
4. Add the remaining ingredients, cover the pot and simmer on medium heat for 40 minutes or until sauce thickens.
5. Top with chopped parsley and serve with rice or bread.
