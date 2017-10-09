Food

RECIPE: Spanish chicken stew

Paprika and chorizo give this tomato-based chicken stew an exotic edge

09 October 2017 - 11:56 By Staff reporter
Spanish paprika chicken.
Spanish paprika chicken.
Image: Supplied

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

5ml (1 tsp) olive oil

100g chorizo, sliced

1 large onion, chopped

8 small garlic cloves, peeled

8 chicken thighs

10ml (2 tsp) smoked paprika

50g tomato paste

250ml (1 cup) passata or 1 can chopped tomatoes

500ml chicken stock

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

1 yellow pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick pot and fry the chorizo on high for 2-3 minutes.

2. Add the onion and garlic and fry until tender.

3. Add the chicken and brown.

4. Add the remaining ingredients, cover the pot and simmer on medium heat for 40 minutes or until sauce thickens.

5. Top with chopped parsley and serve with rice or bread.

