Event
Get FREE tickets to an action-packed cook-off
Watch the finalists in the Sunday Times Goodlife Gautrain Taste Experience recreate their recipes for celebrity judges and you could win great prizes
We asked Sunday Times readers to swap those wasted hours stuck in traffic for a quick commute on the Gautrain, spend the time they saved experimenting in the kitchen and send us their best speedy recipes.
We've narrowed down the entries to our top 10 favourites. Now, to win one of the grand prizes, the finalists must battle it out in a fun cook-off. They'll recreate their recipes for a host of celebrity judges in Joburg - and you can get FREE tickets to watch all the action!
You'll also have the chance to nab some terrific prizes at the event. These include:
- A Sunday Times lunchbox and cookbook
- A copy of Taste magazine
- A preloaded Gautrain card
- A great bottle of wine
- A cooking class at the Discovery Vitality HealthyFood Studio
And meet the celebrity judges:
- Hilary Biller, Sunday Times Food editor
- Benny Masekwameng, celebrity chef
- Yvette Harmse, Prue Leith Chefs Academy
- David Williams, Gautrain Radisson Blu
- Tshepo Kgobe, Gautrain Management Agency
BOOK YOUR FREE TICKETS NOW
Date: Thursday, October 26 2017
Time: 3pm–7pm
Venue: Discovery Vitality HealthyFood Studio, Discovery campus, 155 West Street, Sandton, Johannesburg
Cost: FREE!
RSVP: Simply send an e-mail to duplessisT@tisoblackstar.co.za with 'Cook-Off' in the subject line by October 20 2017.
Kindly note: seats are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees must make their own way to and from the venue.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE