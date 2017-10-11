Hop, hop, hooray! It's time for the Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival

What do you add to a pretty, vibrant town overrun by students and flowing with fine wine? Beer, obviously.

Barrels of frothy fun will roll into the Jan Marais Nature Reserve this Saturday for the annual Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival, where it's not just a celebration of the golden liquid.

It is billed as a family event and the addition of great bands and a legion of food trucks - including Thai and pizza offerings - is worth raising an elbow or six.

The organisers have roped in the likes of Chico Muya Music, Lonesome Dave Ferguson doing his extraordinary trans-blues and country-dub thing, Rumswinger, Spoegwolf and alt-pop outfit Opposite The Other, with a helping of comedy from Melt Sieberhagen and Friends as proceedings flow into the evening.

And the little ones have not been forgotten, for there is a dedicated kiddies' area.

But it's the hop-happy stuff that forms the centrepiece and they've gone all out: about 20 breweries will vie for your attention, with local brewmasters eager to show off their creations. They include Dragon Ginger, Fokofpolisiekar, Diesel & Dust Craft Beer, Stellenbosch Brewing Co, Stickman Brewery, Saggy Stone and Eversons Cider.