Food

Hop, hop, hooray! It's time for the Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival

11 October 2017 - 13:52 By Kevin Flynn
The annual Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival takes place this Saturday.
Image: Supplied

What do you add to a pretty, vibrant town overrun by students and flowing with fine wine? Beer, obviously.

Barrels of frothy fun will roll into the Jan Marais Nature Reserve this Saturday for the annual Stellenbosch Craft Beer Festival, where it's not just a celebration of the golden liquid.

It is billed as a family event and the addition of great bands and a legion of food trucks - including Thai and pizza offerings - is worth raising an elbow or six.

The organisers have roped in the likes of Chico Muya Music, Lonesome Dave Ferguson doing his extraordinary trans-blues and country-dub thing, Rumswinger, Spoegwolf and alt-pop outfit Opposite The Other, with a helping of comedy from Melt Sieberhagen and Friends as  proceedings flow into the evening.

And the little ones have not been forgotten, for there is a dedicated kiddies' area.

But it's the hop-happy stuff that forms the centrepiece and they've gone all out: about 20 breweries will vie for your attention, with local brewmasters eager to show off their creations. They include Dragon Ginger, Fokofpolisiekar, Diesel & Dust Craft Beer, Stellenbosch Brewing Co, Stickman Brewery, Saggy Stone and Eversons Cider. 

Cheers to SA's first black female brewmaster

Apiwe Nxusani Mawela is shaking up the craft beer industry
Lifestyle
24 days ago

NEED TO KNOW

When: Saturday, October 14, 11am-8pm.

Where: Jan Marais Nature Reserve 

How much: R85 (includes plastic cup); R100 (includes beer mug); R60 for kids aged 12-17; under-12s get in for free. Book through Quicket.

What to bring: Picnic blankets, camping chairs, sunscreen, hats and cash, although an ATM will be available.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

