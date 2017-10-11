Porcini mushrooms are pricey. Here's how NOT to mess them up

When there's rain about, good greengrocers and speciality food shops will have them in stock. Always go for the smaller, younger ones: they have a more silky, less woody texture.

For some reason, porcini are hardly ever prepared correctly, both in restaurants and recipe books. They tend to be cooked on a too low temperature, which makes them simmer. What they want is a high enough heat to really brown the exterior, which releases the full umami quotient.

Also, people never separate the stems and caps. This is a huge mistake with devastating consequences: in all but the smallest and freshest of porcini, the stems cook more slowly than the caps, so if you throw everything in together, you'll have mushy caps once the stems are cooked right.

The procedure is: separate stems and caps. Slice stems thinly and caps thickly. Heat olive oil in a large pan, throw in stems in a single layer, get them browned on both sides and push to the pan-edge.

Throw in caps (single layer), get browned on both sides, then throw in a little slivered garlic, a blob of butter and some fresh basil (please never show dried basil to young porcini, it really upsets them). Add good salt to taste. They should be just tender, definitely not mushy. Eat them on toast or on their own, with grated Parmesan or pecorino on top.