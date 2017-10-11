This Durban burger joint hits the spot every time

My partner ordered the Nacho Burger. An oddity of a circular sandwich containing the usual fixings - meat, chips, cheese - and tortilla chips. Just the idea of it gave me textural issues, but my companion was all for it. It's become his Achilles meal.

A big part of The Lunch Box's charm is in the young couple who run it - Hassen and Amina Sheikh. They began running the beta version of The Lunch Box three years ago out of a teeny Wendy house near a salvage centre on Burnwood Road.

"It could only fit one person," says Amina. "We started with just regular beef burgers at R8 each."

Enthusiastic foodies, the pair are self-taught cooks. Amina does most of the cooking and recipe development while Hassen runs the business side.

"We just winged it - it was a lot of trial and error at first. We worked on it until it was good enough for us. We make food that we would eat," he says.

NEED TO KNOW

When to go: The name tells you all you need to know.

What to drink: Amina persuaded me to try the bubble tea - she managed to track down a halaal version. It's a taste adventure - try some at last once. Besides that, they also have a selection of gourmet milk shakes.

Good to know: All food is halaal. They deliver. Mild versions of the spicy meals are available on request.

How much do you know? R15 will buy you a chips and cheese sandwich on the cheaper end of the scale; and R75 gets you a "gourmet polony parcel" on the other end.

The vibe: For when you want to show your home squad that you're not too fancy to eat off the top of the car boot, but that you have progressed in life.

Address: Physically, they're at 25 Bazley Avenue in Sydenham near Sparks Road. Call 031-207-2436.

