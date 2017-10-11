Zululand ale only SA brew to make it to UK's JD Wetherspoon beer festival

The Zululand Brewery, run out of a shed behind the George Hotel in Eshowe, Zululand, is the only South African ale that will be showcased at the JD Wetherspoon, the world's biggest real ale festival from October 11-22 across the UK and Ireland.

The ales have been produced by 30 award-winning breweries - 25 from the UK, as well as five international brewers from Australia, US, Spain, Sweden and South Africa.