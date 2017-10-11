Zululand ale only SA brew to make it to UK's JD Wetherspoon beer festival
The festival is the biggest across the UK and Ireland
The Zululand Brewery, run out of a shed behind the George Hotel in Eshowe, Zululand, is the only South African ale that will be showcased at the JD Wetherspoon, the world's biggest real ale festival from October 11-22 across the UK and Ireland.
The ales have been produced by 30 award-winning breweries - 25 from the UK, as well as five international brewers from Australia, US, Spain, Sweden and South Africa.
The Zululand Brewery, founded by the Chennells family in 1997, brews on site and sells its beer on tap at the George Hotel's pub, the Pablo Esco Bar. The beer is not available anywhere else in South Africa.
Brewer Richard Chennells said his Zululand Pale Ale is a new recipe, yet to be tried by seasoned beer lovers in the UK.
The brewery has participated in five JD Wetherspoon festivals since 2010.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE