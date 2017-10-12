MasterChef SA runner-up and former domestic worker Siphokazi Mdlankomo returns to the small screen with her reality cooking series.

The pint-size chef is back on Mzansi Magic on Friday at 7.30pm with her second season of Let’s Eat with Siphokazi.

Mdlankomo’s inspirational journey resonated with her fans in season one‚ and left them wanting more. Unlike the first season where Mdlankomo went out to her guests‚ in this season she will be entertaining at a house in Johannesburg.

“It’s exciting working on camera. This season is going to be different. I am not going to people’s homes. Guests will be joining me at a house where we will interact and cook. We will prepare local dishes that were a favourite of my guests when they were growing up. Maybe something their mother used to cook when they were little. One of the dishes we will be cooking is mogodu (tripe)‚” said Mdlankomo.

Among the celebrity guests to feature on the show during the 10 episodes‚ include actress Baby Cele and radio and television presenter Dineo Ranaka.