Cape eatery embraces old-school hotel dining - you should too

Upstairs, above vibey eatery Power and the Glory on Kloof Nek Road in Cape Town, a new dining experience is unfolding at Sunnyside Inn.

Emma Hofmans, head chef at Hallelujah is heading up the new concept, which takes its inspiration from the prix ﬁxe menus that you ﬁnd in the small towns of France.

“We’re very European, moving away from what we’re doing at Hallelujah. The whole concept of Sunnyside Inn is based on an old hotel. The food is what you’d get in an old-style hotel dining room, a prix fixe set menu, we’re playing with new ﬂavours and making it a bit more modern. But still with the white tablecloths and the classic silver cutlery.”

The beautiful old building with elegant wood staircase and wooden ﬂoors lends itself to the old hotel concept; the upstairs veranda that curves around the façade will be great for summer.