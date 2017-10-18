'Calling yourself a vegetarian when you eat fish is verging on demented'

The only way we'll ever make better decisions about what and how we eat - whether we're talking health, ethics or environment - is to understand that it's not about the ingredient, it's about the process.

Don't compare fish to beef, don't compare tofu to cheese. Compare well-raised and/or harvested, sustainable seafood with badly raised/harvested seafood (as some pescatarians of course do), and do the same with beef, cheese and beans.

Creating a division based on species rather than farming and harvesting methods gets you nowhere closer to eating healthily, ethically or more in tune with the environment.

Sea animals are so varied that lumping them together just because they live in water is a whole madness on its own.

Some pescatarians say they choose fish because you should only eat things you could kill yourself and still be okay with eating. Hmm, I can see how this works with trout, but I wonder about hunting down and butchering a massive, thrashing, blood-spewing 10-year-old tuna, and then settling down for sashimi.

Process, that's what it's about.