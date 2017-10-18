Curry is the story of South Africa on a plate

Whether it includes a layer of grilled ripe bananas, box spice or six tablespoons of sugar, curry in all its iterations is as close as South Africa comes to a national dish.

That's the discovery made by journalist and food writer Ishay Govender-Ypma who travelled the country collecting curry tales and recipes.

Her new book Curry: Stories and Recipes from across South Africa has recipes collected from South Africans in all nine provinces.

"I learnt that profiling a South African curry as a single entity is a futile task," she says. "It's as complex and interesting as the many people who make up our land."