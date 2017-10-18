Fast food doesn’t get healthier than the poké at Jozi joint

With the healthy eating trend more popular than ever, it’s surprising that there are still so few fast food restaurants focusing on healthy food – particularly in Joburg. Anthony Theodosiou, owner of the new Ono Poké Eatery in Illovo, hopes to change this.

“I’ve tried to create the mindset that eating healthily can be a quick thing and that it doesn’t necessarily involve massive preparation,” he says.

Located in Illovo Junction, Ono Poké Eatery’s small yet stylish interior fits right in with its hip foodie neighbours like Perron, The Good Luck Club, Wolves and The Griffin gastropub.

Although poké bowls are now appearing as menu items at several Joburg restaurants, ONO is the first location in Joburg dedicated specifically to the Hawaiian cuisine.