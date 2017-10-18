Fast food doesn’t get healthier than the poké at Jozi joint

Food

Ono Poké Eatery is the city's first eatery dedicated specifically to trendy Hawaiian cuisine

19 October 2017 - 00:00 By Catherine Black
Ono Poké Eatery in Illovo serves fresh and healthy food, fast.
Image: Supplied

With the healthy eating trend more popular than ever, it’s surprising that there are still so few fast food restaurants focusing on healthy food – particularly in Joburg. Anthony Theodosiou, owner of the new Ono Poké Eatery in Illovo, hopes to change this.

“I’ve tried to create the mindset that eating healthily can be a quick thing and that it doesn’t necessarily involve massive preparation,” he says.

Located in Illovo Junction, Ono Poké Eatery’s small yet stylish interior fits right in with its hip foodie neighbours like Perron, The Good Luck Club, Wolves and The Griffin gastropub.

Although poké bowls are now appearing as menu items at several Joburg restaurants, ONO is the first location in Joburg dedicated specifically to the Hawaiian cuisine.

Poké is Hawaiian for “to slice or dice”, and the tradition originates from fishermen who would chop up their daily catches of tuna and other meaty fish into cubes and then eat them straight away.

Poké bowls combine this chopped raw fish with things like rice and raw veggies for a simple dish that’s tasty as well as ultra-healthy. “Overall, the poké bowl is a simple, fresh meal that’s quick to make and easy to prepare on the go,” says Anthony.

Popular favourites on the menu include the Prawn Sriracha and Californian Salmon bowl, but you can also build your own bowl – choose your base (black, brown or sushi rice or raw slaw), add your protein (fish, chicken, tofu or chickpeas), and then veggies like edamame and avo along with your choice of dressing.

In addition to a wide range of vegan protein shakes free of additives and preservatives, Ono also serves coffees and tea – or try something different with a turmeric, matcha or beetroot “super latte” made with almond milk.

There are also unusual breakfast options like black rice pudding with coconut cream, or a variety of smoothie bowls, including a chocolate protein variation that, according to Anthony, “tastes exactly like chocolate mousse.”

Anthony’s goal is to establish the Ono brand as a leader in fresh, fast food that’s locally sourced where possible. If this is successful, he hopes to expand the brand not just geographically but also in terms of product and concept.

Judging by its popularity in just a few short months, it looks like he’s well on his way to achieving this.

This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

