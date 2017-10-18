People travel from far & wide to visit Durban's secret gin bar

Elliot, who was a manager at the iconic Billy the Bums bar many years ago, got the idea for the pop up while in Cape Town.

"While I was there I visited a secret gin bar hidden at the back of a chocolate shop and realised there was nothing like this in Durban."

While sitting at Lupa, a busy Italian restaurant with a separate bar area, it struck him that the space would make a great gin garden - and so The Secret Gin Bar was born.

He partnered with Trilogie, a décor and design studio, for the look, and with Spade Design Centre for the plants to create a gorgeously lush space filled with botanicals.

Elliot then approached Haroon Haffajee, a mixologist with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the world of drink, to come in as front-of-house man for the life of the month-long pop-up.

Haffajee, with a couple of other experienced mixologists, gives customers an education, a performance and a good time.

"We had a couple driving down from Pietermaritzburg last weekend," says Hafajee.

"Believe me, they didn't come all this way just for a drink."

Lots of ice and keep it cold is the secret of a good gin he tells me.

After a chat with enthusiastic barman Luke, I try 031 barrel aged, a Durban distilled gin, with a Fitch and Leedes tonic, a cinnamon quill and a slice of orange.