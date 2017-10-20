Restaurant Review
This coffee-centric spot is the Joburg cool crowd's latest addiction
Head to Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar in Morningside for a shot of caffeine and some incredible food, writes Lucy Sarah Heaney
Freshly ground, cold pressed, short, tall, milky or black: no matter how you take it, for many of us, coffee makes up a central part of our daily routine; from the smell of a fresh pot early in the morning to a much-needed espresso to get you through the last stretch of the afternoon.
Coffee obsessions are nothing new, but the focus on this roasted bean creation has sharpened over the past decade, taking the caffeinated drink to new levels of creativity.
The newest kid on the block to celebrate all things java is Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar in Morningside: a chic, coffee-centric spot that’s guaranteed to become your new favourite addiction.
When you step inside of Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar, you’re greeted by beautiful green tiles, warm wood, leather and grass, not to mention eye-catching neon signs – all of which have come to be a sort of calling card for boutique interior architecture firm Studio A, who designed the interior.
It’s a spot that makes you want to whip out your smartphone and capture a selfie or a coffee pic for your Instagram feed, and while you sit there, no doubt you’ll see a couple of people who do.
Endlessly cool, the spot is almost always full of fun young creatives taking advantage of the central spot in the Morningside Shopping Centre, the wide wooden tables, and the fabulous vibe.
And while the infectious personality of Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar might be what initially draws you in, it’s the love of coffee and incredible food that will keep you around.
It’s not surprising that there are delicious bakes on display to be enjoyed with your cuppa, and they include everything from decadent chocolate brownies to slices of freshly baked banana bread, which comes with whipped almond butter for you to generously spread on top.
Or if you’re a little hungrier, you can always indulge in something like the Shakshuka for breakfast, which will arrive accompanied by homemade Kitka.
If you loved the original Naked Coffee in Melrose Arch, or even if you just enjoy all things delicious, add this one to your must-visit list.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
