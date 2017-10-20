This coffee-centric spot is the Joburg cool crowd's latest addiction

Freshly ground, cold pressed, short, tall, milky or black: no matter how you take it, for many of us, coffee makes up a central part of our daily routine; from the smell of a fresh pot early in the morning to a much-needed espresso to get you through the last stretch of the afternoon.

Coffee obsessions are nothing new, but the focus on this roasted bean creation has sharpened over the past decade, taking the caffeinated drink to new levels of creativity.

The newest kid on the block to celebrate all things java is Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar in Morningside: a chic, coffee-centric spot that’s guaranteed to become your new favourite addiction.