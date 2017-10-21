Restaurant Review

Fortunately for us, chef Fortunato Mazzone has opened a new eatery

Mart-Marie du Toit gave this acclaimed chef's new Pretoria restaurant, Forti Grill & Bar, top marks for its upmarket Italian food

Mart-Marie du Toit gave this acclaimed chef's new Pretoria restaurant, Forti Grill & Bar, top marks for it's vibe and value-for-money Italian food