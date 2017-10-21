Restaurant Review
Fortunately for us, chef Fortunato Mazzone has opened a new eatery
Mart-Marie du Toit gave this acclaimed chef's new Pretoria restaurant, Forti Grill & Bar, top marks for its upmarket Italian food
22 October 2017 - 00:00
Mart-Marie du Toit gave this acclaimed chef's new Pretoria restaurant, Forti Grill & Bar, top marks for it's vibe and value-for-money Italian food
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE