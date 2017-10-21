RECIPE: Miso-mushroom carpaccio with asian greens

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

60ml (4 tbsp) red or white miso paste

60ml (4 tbsp) soft brown sugar

30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

10ml (2 tsp) sesame oil

30ml (2 tbsp) lime zest and juice

8 brown mushrooms, trimmed

To serve:

50g micro greens and fresh coriander

15ml (1 tbsp) pink pickled ginger

3 spring onions, sliced

50g bean sprouts, optional

1 red chilli, sliced (optional)

5ml (1 tsp) sesame oil

Method:

1. Place the miso paste, sugar, soy sauce, oil, sesame oil, lime zest and juice into a non-metallic bowl and whisk to combine.

2. Slice the mushroom into 5mm slices and add to the miso mixture.

3. Toss to coat, cover and transfer to the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

4. Preheat the oven to 190°C and line a baking sheet with foil.

5. Remove the mushrooms from the marinade and place in a single layer on the baking sheet.

6. Cook for 10-15 minutes, basting with the remaining marinade during cooking. Once the mushrooms are tender allow them to rest for 5 minutes.

7. Arrange the mushroom slices on serving plates.

8. Toss the remaining ingredients together and scatter over the mushrooms before serving.