RECIPE: Miso-mushroom carpaccio with asian greens
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
60ml (4 tbsp) red or white miso paste
60ml (4 tbsp) soft brown sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
10ml (2 tsp) sesame oil
30ml (2 tbsp) lime zest and juice
8 brown mushrooms, trimmed
To serve:
50g micro greens and fresh coriander
15ml (1 tbsp) pink pickled ginger
3 spring onions, sliced
50g bean sprouts, optional
1 red chilli, sliced (optional)
5ml (1 tsp) sesame oil
Method:
1. Place the miso paste, sugar, soy sauce, oil, sesame oil, lime zest and juice into a non-metallic bowl and whisk to combine.
2. Slice the mushroom into 5mm slices and add to the miso mixture.
3. Toss to coat, cover and transfer to the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
4. Preheat the oven to 190°C and line a baking sheet with foil.
5. Remove the mushrooms from the marinade and place in a single layer on the baking sheet.
6. Cook for 10-15 minutes, basting with the remaining marinade during cooking. Once the mushrooms are tender allow them to rest for 5 minutes.
7. Arrange the mushroom slices on serving plates.
8. Toss the remaining ingredients together and scatter over the mushrooms before serving.
