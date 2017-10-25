A foodie's guide to surviving the zombie apocalypse

It's the end of the world as we know it and if you want to survive, best you get a little creative on the food front.

Some apocalyptic appetite pleasers for Halloween:

KICK THE CAN

Every serious cook knows that you are only as good as your larder, but this time it's a little more life-and-death kind of serious. Cans are not only a good source of basics that can last as long as the noxious killer cloud that coats the city, but they can also be used as projectiles or even as sound security measures when tied to a string - nothing is wasted in "the aftermath".

Make as many bean jokes as you like, but protein is important. With a little fire, stock and (precious) water you can have hearty soup in no time - complete with musical entertainment, which is helpful since there is no more power since "the incident".

GROW YOUR OWN FOOD

Don't tell the hippies they were right, but growing your own greens will save you from starvation and scurvy. If you don't have the space or the ability to go outside (in case the beasts from beyond might get you), don't fret.