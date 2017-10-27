Now you can drink your beer - & eat it too!
A culinary storm is brewing at Cape Town's Beerhouse on Long where they've just launched a beer-focused menu
Beerhouse on Long has been a haven for South African beer lovers since it opened in Long Street in 2013. With its 25 taps and “99 Bottles” of local and international beers, what beer lover wouldn’t be impressed? So it’s only natural that the passion for beer and food would be elevated to new heights with the #BrewFood Revolution menu.
“Brew Food was the result of our desire to create a unique food identity for Beerhouse, which would combine beer and food in a way never done before while at the same time celebrating our shared South African heritage,” says Murray Slater, co-owner and group operations manager, Beerhouse, on the new concept.
And who better to work with on this truly South African menu than The Ultimate Braai Master winner and Laat Die Potte Prut presenter, Piet Marais? “Piet shared our vision and brought in his own unique outdoor-ﬁre cooking and smoking techniques,” says Murray.
So, what does this mean? Well, you can expect inventive (and beer-focused) dishes like the beer-fermented ﬂatbread topped with chickpeas, feta and smoked aubergine; beerchos (beer-inspired nachos); the beer-batter (24-hour yeast and beer-fermented batter) ﬁsh tacos (a favourite of mine); smoked beer-brined brisket and chicken wings; brew-pickles (beer-brined vegetables); as well as some interesting sauces on the side, such as Rémoulade (brew-pickles and Beeracha relish) and Brew-BQ Sauce (beer-based braai sauce).
“We use beer as an ingredient in almost every dish. Beer is added to a traditional brioche then fermented for 24hrs before baking. This is used as the base for all our burgers and sandwiches. We created what we call beer cheese by emulsifying beer and cheese with an emulsifying salt that we use as a topping.
This has been especially popular. Beer is used in our brines that we brine meat in for our BBQ before smoking, and is also added to our Brew-BQ Sauce. Lastly, we use beer in fermentation by combining it with brine and then naturally fermenting chillies for two weeks to create our signature Beeracha,” says Piet.
Every menu needs something sweet, and the #BrewFood Revolution menu offers the Beerhouse Beer Float, made with milk stout, chocolate ganache, salted caramel and bourbon ice cream, whipped cream, cherries and marshmallows.
This is a culinary journey like no other – one that no lover of beer and food should miss. And this is just the start.
“Our ﬁrst menu produced over 10 unique uses for beer and food. We will build on this and with the almost limitless varieties of beer, we have a lot to work with,” says Murray.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
