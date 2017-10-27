Now you can drink your beer - & eat it too!

And who better to work with on this truly South African menu than The Ultimate Braai Master winner and Laat Die Potte Prut presenter, Piet Marais? “Piet shared our vision and brought in his own unique outdoor-ﬁre cooking and smoking techniques,” says Murray.

So, what does this mean? Well, you can expect inventive (and beer-focused) dishes like the beer-fermented ﬂatbread topped with chickpeas, feta and smoked aubergine; beerchos (beer-inspired nachos); the beer-batter (24-hour yeast and beer-fermented batter) ﬁsh tacos (a favourite of mine); smoked beer-brined brisket and chicken wings; brew-pickles (beer-brined vegetables); as well as some interesting sauces on the side, such as Rémoulade (brew-pickles and Beeracha relish) and Brew-BQ Sauce (beer-based braai sauce).

“We use beer as an ingredient in almost every dish. Beer is added to a traditional brioche then fermented for 24hrs before baking. This is used as the base for all our burgers and sandwiches. We created what we call beer cheese by emulsifying beer and cheese with an emulsifying salt that we use as a topping.