RECIPE: Beer can burgers

Makes: 6

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 1 hr 15 mins

Patties:

1.2kg beef mince

30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

Salt and finely ground black pepper to taste

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 large egg, lightly beaten

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh breadcrumbs

Other ingredients:

6-12 slices back or streaky bacon

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 x 410g can mixed vegetables in brine, drained

1 x small can chakalaka with butternut, well drained

125ml (½ cup) grated cheddar cheese

Method:

1. Combine the patty ingredients in a large bowl and mix thoroughly, without overworking the mixture.

2. Divide into 6 equal amounts and shape into balls.

3. Spray a washed, unopened can of beer with cooking spray and press into the centre of one of the patty balls, shaping the meat into a cup of even thickness around the base and 5cm up the sides of the can. Wrap the outside of the patty 'cup' with 1-2 slices of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Gently remove from the can. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the canned vegetables.

5. Sprinkle half of the cheese in the bottom of each patty 'cup', then evenly distribute the vegetables between the burgers. Finally, sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

6. Fry in a pan, without turning, till cooked through, or bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20-30 minutes.

7. Remove from the pan and serve with a salad or on buns with condiments if desired.