Here's why salt-based dishes are not entirely a bad thing

Bad feta, and uninspired uses of the stuff, are so common that it's hard to muster any enthusiasm when you see a feta-based dish. But if you can find some really great feta (okay, I know it probably won't be the original goat or sheep milk type) then scroll down for the recipe to a glorious, salty, creamy pie.

Many people are worried about feta, just as they are about liquorice and biltong. It's the salt of course. Sigh. The theory that higher salt intake is linked to disease and shorter life has not actually ever been properly proven. Yes, I've written these words before, but I feel repeating them is required as the same dogma continues.