Meet the SA chefs who are trailblazers of sustainable fishing

Determined to save our oceans are seven chefs who, on October 23, were recognised and celebrated at the WWF-Sassi Trailblazer Awards for actively championing sustainable seafood practices in their restaurants.

• GRAHAM NEILSON, CO-OWNER AND CHEF AT 9TH AVENUE BISTRO, DURBAN

What worries you the most about the state of the oceans?

Besides the obvious problem of climate change damaging large parts of the ocean, overfishing and trawling are devastating fish stocks and killing small industries that rely on fishing their own waters. In addition to that, the amount of plastic in the ocean is horrific.

How do you - as a chef - raise awareness?

We have a sustainability blog, the Responsible Restaurateur, on our 9th Avenue Bistro website to help fellow restaurants become more sustainable. We also educate our staff and customers. People need to understand that we will be the last generation eating wild fish.