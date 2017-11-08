Yum! Joburg's doughy haven, Dope Donuts, has a decadent new menu

Owned by doughnut enthusiast Elise Spilkin, Dope Donuts is the go-to company when freshly baked, artisanal, home-delivered doughnuts are what you're looking for.

For the past three years, Joburg residents have been savouring vanilla sponge doughnuts in a selection of 10 delicious flavours, including The Dope Donut (mint-flavoured glaze and peppermint crisp) and Fragile Ego (peanut brittle topping).

Now, priding itself on staying on the tip of its fans' tongues, Dope Donuts has relaunched its menu with the addition of a delectable range of new flavours, including Snow Globe (white chocolate glaze and coconut shavings), Double Dipped (white chocolate, milk chocolate and pecan nuts) and Stelly Pops (syrup with caramel popcorn).

And, in addition to the new menu, Dope Donuts is making a limited-edition range of #dodgydonuts, paying homage to the 1990s trading-card craze Garbage Pail Kids.

"I wanted to create a product that's a bit different in this world of unicorn smoothie bowls and green juices," says Spilkin.

"I know that at first people may be bemused by the idea, and that's where the attraction lies. When they sink their teeth into one of these treats, they won't be able to resist.

"Also, it's a fun surprise to send to a friend who has a quirky sense of humour."

• This article was originally published in The Times.