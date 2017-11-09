The Khoisan and slaves are the people South Africans need to thank for our national love of braai meat‚ biltong‚ droëwors and bredies.

Scientists have traced the development of the South African meat cuisine‚ and have now published their findings in Animal Frontiers.

“We have to go back to the days of colonialism when different populations/ethnic groups with different incomes‚ cultures and perceptions of what meat is and how it should be prepared and consumed‚ were introduced and developed in South Africa‚” said Dr Sara Erasmus and Prof Louw Hoffman from the Department of Animal Sciences at Stellenbosch University.

Erasmus is a postdoctoral researcher and Hoffman a distinguished professor in the Department. Hoffman also holds the SARChI Chair in Meat Sciences in partnership with Prof Voster Muchenje of the University of Fort Hare.

Erasmus and Hoffman traced the roots of meat cuisine back to the Dutch settlers‚ Indo-Asian slaves‚ indigenous Khoisan (pastoral Khoikhoi/Hottentots and foraging San/Bushmen)‚ and Black African groups.