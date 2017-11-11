Join us for a FREE tasting of festive goodies

If you are traditionalist or just someone who knows about — and enjoys — good food, we are looking for a panel of tasters to join us for a blind tasting of festive fare.

On the menu will be traditional festive foods and convenience items that promise to make catering for a crowd easier.

Tasters will be asked to do a blind tasting and score the different food according to appearance, convenience, taste and suitability.

And as a thank you, tasters will go home with a copy of the latest Sunday Times Cookbook.

This invitation is open to people 18 years and older. Please note: Pork is on the menu.

WHEN: Saturday, November 18, from 10am - 12 noon in Randburg, Joburg.

INTERESTED? E-mail your name and contact details to Philantu Nkanunu at nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za.

• Space is limited to 40 tasters. If you don't hear from us, it means you missed the cut.