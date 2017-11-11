Sunday Times Food Awards

Which supermarket makes the yummiest hummus?

Served with crunchy crudites, pita bread or mini kebabs, hummus can be the star of an easy crowd-pleasing snack platter. To help you buy the best, we put dips from leading supermarkets to the taste test

Served with crunchy crudites, pita bread or mini kebabs, hummus can be the star of an easy crowd-pleasing snack platter. To help you buy the best, we put dips from leading supermarkets to the taste test