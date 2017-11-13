Baba G's winning fans with their fully-loaded flatbreads

If you’re strolling past Baba G in the Post Office Centre in Illovo, Joburg, it might be the striking yellow and black decor that catches your eye or the smell of freshly roasted chicken in the air. Either way, if you decide to head inside and pick something up from this rotisserie deli offering “Afro-Mediterranean” ﬂavours, you won’t be disappointed.

Husband and wife team, Daniel and Clemmy Forsthofer, joined the food industry six years ago when they left their corporate jobs to start a small business specialising in paella, called Tutto Food Co. They’ve since worked in the top food markets and festivals in Joburg, and done catering for private events.

Baba G is the next step in expanding their Jozi food offering. “Our small menu is made up of spiced free-range chickens, in-house ﬂatbreads and fresh salads,” says Clemmy.