Restaurant Reviews
Exciting new eateries to check out at the V&A Waterfront
Kit Heathcock taste tests the menus at The Yard and Firefish
THE YARD
The local go-to spot for breakfast, coffee, quick lunches or leisurely ﬁne dining, The Yard is in the heart of the Silo District below the Virgin Active.
Conceived by Abigail Bisogno, who developed the Spice Route near Paarl, and restaurateur GP Singh of The Punjab restaurants, it’s effectively a mini Spice Route in the city, with the deli selling curated local products, from homeware to Fairview cheeses and DV chocolate.
Chef Deep Arneja has worked all over the world in an enviable list of top restaurants and his travels are reﬂected in the wide-ranging menu. It spans traditional Indian ﬂavours and includes Middle Eastern, Asian, Italian and French cuisine.
But there’s no fusion confusion; each dish is distinct and beautifully executed. We enjoyed the summer gnocchi, deliciously light with a fresh creamy sauce and a hint of truffle. The Raan-e-Yard slow-roasted lamb was deeply aromatic and tender, and the varied antipasti gave a taste tour of the world, each mouthful delicious.
FIREFISH
The Kove Collection has taken a fresh look at waterfront dining with Fireﬁsh, which overlooks the harbour outside the V&A Waterfront mall.
The sharing menu, with delectable dim sum, yakitori skewers and bao, along with the signature range of sushi, is perfect for sundowner snacks or quick lunches. You can also treat these as starters before exploring the seafood and steak menus, where the Josper charcoal grill comes into its own for perfect grilling at high temperatures.
You can customise your ﬁsh or steak selection with varied sauces and sides, or go for a dish where the chef has combined plenty of subtle Asian inﬂuences.
My sea bass with champagne and pickled ginger sauce was a dream of velvet richness topped with crispy lotus root and daikon.
The sirloin with soy butter, yuzu and miso was full of ﬂavour and smoky from the grill.
Save room for the dessert because the burnt matcha cream with strawberry sorbet is a delight, as is the chocolate macaron pie.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
