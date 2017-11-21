Exciting new eateries to check out at the V&A Waterfront

The local go-to spot for breakfast, coffee, quick lunches or leisurely ﬁne dining, The Yard is in the heart of the Silo District below the Virgin Active.

Conceived by Abigail Bisogno, who developed the Spice Route near Paarl, and restaurateur GP Singh of The Punjab restaurants, it’s effectively a mini Spice Route in the city, with the deli selling curated local products, from homeware to Fairview cheeses and DV chocolate.