Anyone for gin & bubbly? Posh drinks party coming to Joburg

What better way to celebrate the start of summer than by sipping the finest bubbly and craft gins?

There'll be more than 50 of South Africa's premium MCCs - all made in the traditional Methode Champenoise style - waiting for you at the Wade Bales Cap Classique & Gin Affair, which is taking place this weekend on the rooftop of Hyde Park shopping centre.

You can spend the day sampling your favourite sparkling wines with your best mates - Graham Beck, Steenberg, Krone and Simonsig are just a few of the brands on offer.

Then celebrate the nearing of the end of the year with gin. There are over 20 craft gins to taste, with local producers present to share their knowledge and serving suggestions.

Spectacular views and great music will add to your enjoyment.

• On this weekend at the Roof Top Terrace Bar, Southern Sun Hyde Park. Tickets, R230 at Quicket.

• This article was originally published in The Times.