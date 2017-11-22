NCW is Jozi's latest fine dining destination

After a three-year hiatus from the food industry, chef Ence Willemse has returned to the game with his new venture NCW, a contemporary restaurant and private art/lounge space in a newly renovated house on the edge of Melville.

With an impressive CV that includes time at Roots restaurant at the Cradle of Humankind’s Forum Homini hotel and Overture in Stellenbosch, this is Ence’s first solo venture.

The eponymous NCW is housed in a renovated Edwardian building that gives it rustic charm with a sense of history, while the stylish mid-century furniture and contemporary art collection adorning the interior keep it fresh and modern.