Food

These 10 restaurants have been crowned SA's best

22 November 2017 - 09:43 By AFP Relaxnews
Luke Dale-Roberts at The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, Cape Town.
Luke Dale-Roberts at The Test Kitchen in Woodstock, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town's The Test Kitchen has been named the best dining destination in South Africa, continuing a six-year winning streak at a leading restaurant awards event. 

At the 2017 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards held in Cape Town over the weekend, chef Luke Dale-Roberts maintained his stronghold on the top spot, for a concept menu that takes diners around the world.  

First stop at The Test Kitchen is Peru, where diners whet their palates with ceviche, before they head off to South Korea to sample "ssam jang veg" and England where they munch on pork scratchings and cheddar ploughman. 

Main dishes include pan-seared duck breast with sour cherry clafoutis, duck liver stuffing and sour cherry jus, and slow-cooked pork belly with roasted sweet potato, smoked chestnut and orange dashi. 

Here are the top 10 restaurants in South Africa, according to the 2017 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards: 

  1. The Test Kitchen (Woodstock, Cape Town)
  2. Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient (Elandsfontein, Pretoria) 
  3. The Restaurant at Waterkloof (Somerset West) 
  4. Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town) 
  5. Greenhouse at The Cellars-Hohenort (Constantia, Cape Town) 
  6. Camphors at Vergelegen (Somerset West) 
  7. La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town) 
  8. The Shortmarket Club (City Bowl, Cape Town) 
  9. Overture (Stellenbosch) 
  10. The Pot Luck Club (Woodstock, Cape Town) 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

It's official: the world's Best Female Chef is South African

Mosaic's culinary alchemist Chantel Dartnall outranks the likes of Heston Blumenthal on the Best Chef Awards Top 100 list for 2017
Lifestyle
17 days ago

Cape Town restaurant ranked 7th in world by travellers

Cape Town’s La Colombe restaurant has been ranked in 7th place in the Travelers’ Choice Restaurants in the World.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Vape flavourings might damage your heart: preliminary study Health & Sex
  4. Coup de Grace: was the idea of a Madame President the last straw? Lifestyle
  5. Is R27k for a smartphone Huawei robbery? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X