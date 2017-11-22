These 10 restaurants have been crowned SA's best

Cape Town's The Test Kitchen has been named the best dining destination in South Africa, continuing a six-year winning streak at a leading restaurant awards event.

At the 2017 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards held in Cape Town over the weekend, chef Luke Dale-Roberts maintained his stronghold on the top spot, for a concept menu that takes diners around the world.

First stop at The Test Kitchen is Peru, where diners whet their palates with ceviche, before they head off to South Korea to sample "ssam jang veg" and England where they munch on pork scratchings and cheddar ploughman.

Main dishes include pan-seared duck breast with sour cherry clafoutis, duck liver stuffing and sour cherry jus, and slow-cooked pork belly with roasted sweet potato, smoked chestnut and orange dashi.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in South Africa, according to the 2017 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards: