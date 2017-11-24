Bootlegger Coffee's teamed up with a top chef - & the result is delicious

Bootlegger Cafe Grill (BCG), Constantia’s newest food sensation, replacing Greens at High Constantia, isn’t another fine dining spot. It’s an everyday cafe and grill where you can bring the kids for pizza; pop in for breakfast, a salad or a sandwich; or splash out on a steak and a bottle of Constantia Glen.

BCG is Bootlegger all grown up and, with the collaboration of renowned chef Eric Bulpitt, the food is spot-on.

“I fell in love with Eric’s cooking, first at the Roundhouse and then at Newton Johnson, and Faber,” says Pieter Bloem, co-founder and director, Bootlegger. “I was hesitant about asking him to collaborate on this, but he absolutely loved the idea. I love his sense of perfection but also his sense of adventure. He’s an incredible creative.”