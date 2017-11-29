Moonshine booze movement hits SA

In my days as a Boksburg Boy, Lance James would encourage us all to "keep it country" on SABC on Sunday nights. Well someone of a similar age was listening: Mark Taverner.

Perhaps it was the surname, but Taverner has distilled the essence of country spirit from white and yellow mealies (even if he calls it corn) in Uitvalfontein (Randfontein) and shipped it down to Cape Town, the Tavern of the Seas.

And his Southern Moonshine is not half bad, even if Google Translate thinks Uitvalfontein is "Failure Fountain" in English.

Triple-distilled in a continuous still, it's a whopping 50% alcohol or 100-proof to those born in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Chewed, it becomes sticky like a basting sauce on a rack of pork ribs. The fatty alcohol esters do a whole retro-nasal tickling trick and soon you feel like Dennis East from the East Rand.