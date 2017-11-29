Ono eatery's healthy Hawaiian food bowl you over

At Ono it starts with choosing between brown, sushi or black rice for the base. Your takeaway plastic bowl is then topped with the marinated protein of your choice along with garnishes and vegetables sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds and drizzled with yuzu (a spicy zest) or wasabi and soya sauce or Sriracha dressings.

A large bowl (which is a standard size) costs between R95 and R115. The raw fish options hit the mark and black rice is definitely the way to go. These bowls were light, fresh and flavourful. The chicken, though, got the thumbs-down for being dry and sad.

Ono also offers breakfasts of black rice pudding made with warm coconut milk (R65) and a chia seed pudding of soaked chia seeds in coconut or almond milk that also comes flavoured with beetroot and cocoa or cinnamon and turmeric (R70).

The health theme extends to the freshly squeezed fruit and veggie juices as well as the smoothies and protein shakes.

Ono's poké bowls are no-frills (even at their hefty takeaway menu price) but they're fun, fresh and packed with novelty factor.

NEED TO KNOW

What to eat: Choose black rice as your base layer.

What to drink: Any of the freshly-squeezed juices.

Who you'll see: Friends meeting friends, and people who prefer a classier takeout.

Could be better: Portions of raw fish could be bigger.

Check out: Swings that double as chairs.

Address: 1 Corlett Drive, Illovo Junction, Illovo.